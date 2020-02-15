Feb 15, 2020, 10:47 AM
Int’l Tourism & Handicrafts Expo opens in Tehran

The First day of an international tourism and handicrafts exhibition opens in Tehran. IRNA provided a series of photos from the expo in Tehran, Iran. February 13, 2020. Mohammad Babaei/IRNA

