Feb 3, 2020, 3:37 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83659081
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, EU resume 2nd round of talks on issues of mutual interests

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell resumed the second round of talks on issues of mutual interests in Tehran on Monday.Tehran, Iran, Feb 3, IRNA/Marzieh Mousavi.

6125**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 7 =