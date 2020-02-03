Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell resumed the second round of talks on issues of mutual interests in Tehran on Monday.Tehran, Iran, Feb 3, IRNA/Marzieh Mousavi.
6125**1430
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Mogherini's successor seeking independence in EU foreign policy: Envoy
London, Nov 2, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Madrid Hassan Qashqavi believes that Joseph Borrell…
-
Iran, EU resume 2nd round of talks on issues of mutual interests
Tehran, Feb 3, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and High Representative…
Your Comment