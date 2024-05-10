May 10, 2024, 8:10 PM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85472463
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hamas saves Israeli captive from possible suicide

May 10, 2024, 8:10 PM
News ID: 85472463
Hamas saves Israeli captive from possible suicide

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has said that its members have recently rescued one of the Israeli captives who was attempting to commit suicide in the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas statement said on Friday that a Zionist tried to commit suicide in captivity in Gaza a few days ago but was prevented from taking his own life.

This Zionist prisoner tried to end his life due to his deteriorating physical and mental condition, the statement added.

Hamas accused Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing to reaching an agreement on the prisoners’ swap, saying he is the main individual responsible for the worsening of physical and mental state of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Last Tuesday, Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, in a statement, announced the death of 70-year-old female captive named Judy Feinstein, in the Israeli aerial bombardment of Gaza.

The same statement, also reported that another captive succumbed to injuries he sustained before. Al-Qassam attributed the death to the Israeli regime, arguing that the injured captive was unable to receive treatment due to the destruction of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

4399**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .