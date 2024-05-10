Hamas saves Israeli captive from possible suicide

A Hamas statement said on Friday that a Zionist tried to commit suicide in captivity in Gaza a few days ago but was prevented from taking his own life.

This Zionist prisoner tried to end his life due to his deteriorating physical and mental condition, the statement added.

Hamas accused Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing to reaching an agreement on the prisoners’ swap, saying he is the main individual responsible for the worsening of physical and mental state of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Last Tuesday, Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, in a statement, announced the death of 70-year-old female captive named Judy Feinstein, in the Israeli aerial bombardment of Gaza.

The same statement, also reported that another captive succumbed to injuries he sustained before. Al-Qassam attributed the death to the Israeli regime, arguing that the injured captive was unable to receive treatment due to the destruction of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

