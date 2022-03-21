Qalibaf felicitates regional counterparts on Nowruz

Qalibaf congratulated the arrival of the ancient holidays of Nowruz to the speakers of the parliaments of Afghanistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan.

In these congratulatory messages, Iranian Parliament Speaker wished a year full of unity and solidarity, accompanied by peace and tranquility, free from any disease, violence, and war for all the people of the world, and especially for the people of the region.

He announced Iranian Parliament's readiness to broaden cooperation and consultation aimed at strengthening security, progress, and comprehensive economic, political, and cultural development of the region and neighboring countries.

Afghanistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan are the countries that as part of Nowruz celebration zone mark the arrival of spring by celebrating the new year according to the solar calendar.

