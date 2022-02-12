Venezuela, Cuba congratulate Iran’s Islamic Revolution anniversary

“I join the celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in Iran,” the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wrote in a tweet in Spanish on Friday.

“I Salute President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian people who are standing up, resisting imperial threats. I ratify our commitment to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood,” the Venezuelan president added.

In the meantime, the ministry of foreign affairs of Venezuela released a statement on the occasion, congratulating the Iranian government and people on the 43rd anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The statement described Iran as a strategic partner and a responsible country that respects international law, multilateralism and the United Nations Charter.

Also, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez released a tweet on Friday, expressing his “warmest congratulations” to the government and people of Iran and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

“Cuba and Iran are two friendly countries that share historic relations of friendship and cooperation,” he said in the tweet.

