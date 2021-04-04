Iran's power plants output capacity rises 12-fold

The figure was 7,024 MW 42 years ago and was only able to supply part of the country's needs.

In addition to replacing domestic experts in the power plant industry, good efforts were made on investment in this sector.

Earlier, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that 80% of refineries’ fuel has transformed to gas.

After US, Russia and Japan, Iran is the 4th country that uses gas as fuel for refineries, he added.

He hailed 85,000 MW capacity of power plants in Iran as a great achievement compared with that of 43 years ago.

Some 582 thermal power plants have so far been built in 129 power plants in Iran.

Ardakanian also praised achievements in solar power plant field, saying it has now 900 MW capacity.

