Iran won't start any wars, but won't hesitate to defend itself: Zarif

Iran’s FM Zarif told CNN that if the US attacks Iran, it will not be the one that ends the war.

"The US threatens Iran with military power because this is the US habit to say that all military options are on the table. But I will assure you that if we are attacked, we will defend ourselves and it won’t be a limited war," Zarif said on Tuesday in an interview with CNN.

Iran's top diplomat said that his task is to avoid war.

Zarif said that it would be a catastrophe for Saudi Arabia if Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

“The Yemenis have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The most sophisticated and advanced American equipment was defeated by the Yemenis,” said the Iranian official, who is in New York to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Some Saudi oil facilities were hit by Yemeni drone missiles, causing disruption in the global oil supply.

Zarif mentioned that the US reimposed sanctions on Iran have targeted the Iranian nation, saying that the US is not serious about its diplomatic moves.

He called sanctions “act of war”, saying such measures target civilians while military targets are chosen in a war.

The US imposed sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) last week. The move makes not only this US administration but the ones after Donald Trump’s will not be able to de-escalate tensions with Iran in future.



Iran shot down a US spy drone in July.

“The Iranian armed forces will down any invasive aerial vehicle even if it’s American,” according to Zarif.

The Iranian diplomat urged Saudi Arabia to hold talks with its neighbors, including Iran and end bombing Yemen.

“The olive branch is always on the table. I want to show it once again,” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Zarif went on to call on Trump to revoke all sanctions on Iran in return for complete monitoring of Iran’s nuclear energy programme.

He mentioned that Iranian and American presidents could meet in New York in case Trump takes the necessary actions.

