3 Iranian banks among top 10 Islamic banks in world

According to the Central Bank's Monetary and Banking Research Institute, Banker International Journal has examined the growth of assets of fully Islamic institutions and institutions with Islamic counters in 2018 based on which Gharzolhasane Mehr Bank of Iran, Expert Development Bank of Iran, Tourism Bank of Iran on Sharia-compliant asset growth were ranked among the top 10 banks and financial institutions in the world.

Gharzolhasane Mehr Bank of Iran, as a fully Islamic bank, grew by 61.1% and Sharia-compliant of $ 3,878.08 was ranked first among Iranian banks and in the top rank of fully Islamic institutions in the world.

Export Development Bank is second in the list of Iranian banks in accordance with the Sharia with 60.05 an asset of 6,855.93 and is in the fourth place in the world.

The Bank of Tourism is also the third Islamic Bank of Iran and the seventh in the world with 52% growth and $ 312 million capital.

According to the Banker International Institute, the Agricultural Banks of Turkey and Al-Salam Algeria are ranked first and second in the world.

Among the top 10 banks and the world's most full Islamic institutions, there are three banks from Iran, from Turkey, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Sudan, Oman and Syria each ranked as the top banks.

