The Lebanese capital is preparing to hold the funeral of resistance leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, nearly five months after they were assassinated in separate Israeli airstrikes on Beirut.

The streets of Beirut have been decorated with pictures of Nasrallah, Safieddine, Iran's anti-terror icon Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and other martyrs of the Resistance Front. 6125**9417