Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with his cabinet members, visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini near Tehran on February 1, to renew allegiance to the ideals of the late founding father of the Islamic Republic. They visited Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum on the second day of the 10-day celebrations marking the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

