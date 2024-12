Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the last night of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra's (SA) mourning ceremony on Friday night, December 8, 2024.

The ceremony was held at Imam Khomeini Hussainia in Tehran, the Iranian capital, on the eve of Hazrat Fatemeh’s martyrdom anniversary. Groups of people were in attendance as well.

6125**9417