The Zionist regime targeted the cities of Tyre and Beirut with its brutal missile attacks in the early hours of Wednesday (November 27), just before a ceasefire took effect, leaving a number of civilians dead and injured.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 3,754 people have been killed and 15,626 others wounded since the beginning of the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon on October 8, 2023. 4399