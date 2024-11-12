Harvesting Saffron in North Khorasan, Iran

The annual saffron harvest begins in late October and lasts about a month in Faruj City, North Khorasan, Iran. This year, an estimated 29 tons of saffron is expected to be harvested from approximately 5,000 hectares of farmland, marking a 10% increase from last year. Saffron

Saffron is cultivated across eight cities in North Khorasan, with Faruj ranking first in production.

Favorable climate conditions, low water requirements, high yield, economic benefits, improved technical knowledge among farmers, and ease of storage have all contributed to the development of this valuable export crop.

Iran remains the world’s largest saffron producer, supplying 90% of the global market.

