Seven years after the devastating earthquake in Iran's western province of Kermanshah, many residents have rebuilt their homes in the town of Salas-e Babajani and returned to their normal life. However, 85% of the offices are still in ruins and are providing services to the public while stationed in rental facilities or containers.

The earthquake on November 12, 2017, with a magnitude of 7.3, left 620 dead and more than 12,000 injured in Kermanshah province.