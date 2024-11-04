Iran’s northwestern city of Khoy

Khoy with a 7,000-year background, is the second largest and most populous city of West Azarbaijan province in northwest Iran. The city lies in an area as large as 5,548 square kilometers, and is located near the border with Türkiye.

In terms of civilization and cultural status, Khoy is also considered a hub of culture and art in Iran, as it hosts the tomb of Shams Tabrizi. The old Khoy Baazar (market) is located on the eastern side of the city and was built during the Qajar dynasty.