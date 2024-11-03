Iranians commemorate National Day of Countering Global Arrogance

The ceremony commemorating the 13th of Aban, an annual occasion marking the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran four decades ago, was held today in Tehran and other cities across Iran. The 13th of Aban, the eighth month of the Iranian calendar, which falls on November 3 this year, is recognized as Student Day and the National Day of Countering Global Arrogance in Iran.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, a group of university students who were followers of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of the Islamic Revolution, entered the US embassy in Tehran on November 4 of that year, capturing American diplomats and taking over the embassy. The students' actions aimed to ensure the US's noninterference in the Islamic Republic's affairs, the return of Iranian assets to the country, and the extradition of the dethroned Shah.