The funeral ceremony of Martyr Sajjad Mansouri was held in Kermanshah, a city in western Iran, on October 28, 2024. The event was attended by people of different strata, as well as military officials and representatives from national and provincial authorities. Martyr Sajjad Mansouri, who was one of the martyrs of the army's air defense force, was martyred alongside three of his comrades during aggressive attacks by the Zionist regime.

