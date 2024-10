Iran embraces various ethnic groups. The series of photos shows a wedding party of the Kurmanj nomads in the northeastern parts of the country. Each of the ethnic groups in Iran has unique traditions, which are part of their spiritual heritage. Annually, the Kurmanj nomads start their migration from Maneh and Samalqan in North Khorasan province to Maraveh Tappeh in Golestan province in late October. (IRNA photos, October 22, 2024)

