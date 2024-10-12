The match between Crop Alvand FSC and Palayesh Naft Bandarabas futsal teams from Day 7 of Iran's Pro League was held on October 10, 2024, at Yadegar-e-Emam Sports Complex in Alvand. Crop Alvand FSC defeated Palayesh Naft Bandarabas 2-0.
