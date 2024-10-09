Wood smuggling in Iran

The Hyrcanian forests, known for their high biodiversity, play a vital role in climate regulation and are considered one of Iran’s most important natural resources. Their destruction has serious consequences for both the ecosystem and local communities. The dangerous effects of wood trafficking extend beyond the destruction of forests; these activities increase the risk of floods and landslides, reduce biodiversity, and ultimately lead to a decrease in the quality of life in the region. (IRNA images/October 9, 2024)

