Fire in industrial town in southern Iran

A factory specializing in producing plastic dishes and other household plastic products was engulfed by fire on October 6 but was contained. The incident left one dead and a dozen injured. The factory is located in Industrial Town No. 2 in the southern Iranian province of Kerman.

7129**9417 آتش سوزی شهرک صنعتی یک کارخانه تولید ظروف پلاستیکی که در شهرک صنعتی شماره ۲(خضرا) در نزدیکی شهر کرمان پیش از ظهر یکشنبه (۱۵ مهر ۱۴۰۳) طعمه حریق شده بود مهار و براساس آخرین اطلاعات یک کشته و ۱۲ مصدوم به جای گذاشته است.