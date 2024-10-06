Village life in Iran

Villages are where civilizations first emerged. The word “Roosta” (village) is one of the oldest Persian words. Living in villages promotes both physical and mental health, as it allows people to live close to nature in a tranquil environment. Additionally, villages have the potential to create job opportunities in agriculture, handicrafts, tourism, and animal husbandry, which can help reduce unemployment and the migration from villages to cities. (IRNA photos on October 6, 2024)

