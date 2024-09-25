Traditional salt harvesting in northeastern Iran

The Kalshur River is one of the rare permanent rivers in North Khorasan Province. Located 360 km from Semnan Province, it originates from Bardboland Village in Jajarm County. As the river flows through the heart of the desert and is exposed to the sun, salt crystals form. The local people dedicate two months each year to the traditional harvesting of salt from the Kalshur. Additionally, the river’s medical and therapeutic benefits have attracted health tourists to the region.

4354**9417