Mozaffariyeh traditional tea house in Tabriz, northwest Iran

Hossein Sobhani, 67, hosts people with tea every day from morning until late afternoon. Sobhani has been serving tea to tourists and businesspersons for five decades in Timcheh-ye Mozaffariyeh at Tabriz Grand Bazaar in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan. Timcheh-ye Mozaffariyeh (or Mozaffariyeh Timcheh) is one of the oldest and most beautiful places in the heart of the Tabriz Bazaar – the world’s largest roofed bazaar, where beautiful Iranian hand-woven carpets are sold. (September 14, 2024)

1483**9417