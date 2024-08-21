10th session of examining competence of ministers proposed by Pezeshkian

The 10th (last) meeting to examine the competence of the ministers proposed by the 14th government was held at the Iranian parliament on Wednesday evening (August 21, 2024) under the chairmanship of Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared at the parliament for the third time since the beginning of the qualifications review to defend the cabinet of the 14th government on the floor of the parliament. Based on the votes of the representatives to all the ministers proposed by the government, they managed to receive a vote of confidence from the parliament.