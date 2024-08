Like every year, millions of Shiites and lovers of Imam Hossein (AS) come to Karbala from all over the world to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony. Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims from cities like Basra in southern Iraq, after 20 days of walking, reach the city of Divaniyeh, which is the crossroads of Najaf or Karbala from the side of the city of Helleh.