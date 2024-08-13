Every year, the annual Perseid meteor shower takes place from mid-July to late August. This year, the Perseids reach their peak overnight from Monday (August 12) to Tuesday (August 13), when 100 to 120 meteors can be witnessed per hour. The Perseid meteor shower is the result of the passage of fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle, which is the center of this shower in the Perseid constellation. The spectacle can be watched with naked eye. So, it does not require any special tools, making many people and amateur astronomers watch it. Images used in this report have been taken during the peak hours of the Perseids in different regions of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, southwest Iran.