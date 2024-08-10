Tourism in Razavi Khorasan Province

Razavi Khorasan Province is located in the northeastern part of Iran with Mashhad as its capital. The area of ​​the province is 118,854 square kilometers, the fifth largest in the country. The most famous sightseeings of Razavi Khorasan are religious places, historical monuments, natural attractions, historical villages and famous tombs. The Sun Palace, Ancient Windmills of Nashtifan, and Sheikh Ahmad-e Jami mausoleum are among the sightseeings in the cities of Khaf, Kalat Naderi and Torbat-e-Jam in the southern part of the province.



