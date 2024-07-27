Thirteen Periods of Iran's Presidency

According to Paragraph 9 of Article 110 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after the election of the people and the election of the head of state, the implementation of the president's decree is carried out by the supreme jurisprudent.Abolhassan Bani Sadr, Martyr Mohammad Ali Rajaee, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Seyyed Mohammad Khatami, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Hassan Rouhani and Martyr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi are the eight presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran who have been appointed by Imam Khomeini (RA) and Ayatollah Khamenei.