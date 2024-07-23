Kashan, City of Historical Houses

Kashan is a historical city more than seven thousand years old, located in the central desert of Iran. This city has many historical houses from the Qajar and Zandiye periods. By visiting these houses, tourists travel to history and learn about the lives of the people of that time.Each part of the historical houses of Kashan has a separate purpose and use and has its own decorations. The exterior of the house was for public work and daily commuting, the interior was for the daily life of family members and there were special rooms for guests.