The Shakhsi-Goyan is a traditional mourning ritual of Muharram and part of the Azeri culture of Tabriz. All neighborhoods in the northwestern city have Shakhsi-Goyan processions, where mourners hold long, cylindrical wooden staffs in their hands and they chant Shakhsi (Shah Hossein) and Vakhsi (Oh Hossein) as they process along mourning routes. The processions move in rhythm with drums, with mourners placing their hands on the shoulders of the person next to them.