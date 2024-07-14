The torch-carrying ceremony, held by the people from Iraq's Najaf residing in Qom, central Iran, serves as a reminder and commemoration of the historical event when the tents of Imam Hussein (AS) were set on fire after he and his 72 companions were martyred on Ashura. Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and a grandson of Islam's Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), and his companions, were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I. The tenth day of the Arabic month Muharram is known as Ashura.