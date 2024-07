A special ceremony named “Ya Abbas, Ya Abbas” was held, in the historical bazaar of Shahrud, Semnan province, east of Tehran, on July 11, 2024. This ritual is about 200 to 300 years old and has been passed down from generation to generation. The ceremony commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) – the third Shia Imam – and his 72 companions, including his brother Abbas (AS).