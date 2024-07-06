Masoud Pezeshkian; 9th President of Islamic Republic of Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian, the 9th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was born on September 29, 1954, in Mahabad city of West Azarbaijan province. Pezeshkian was the minister of health in the second government of Seyed Mohammad Khatami and in the eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth terms he continuously served as a representative Tabriz in the Iranian parliament. He was also the first vice-speaker of the Iranian parliament in the 10th parliament. Masoud Pezeshkian became the elected president of the people with 16,384,403 votes in the second round of the 14th presidential election. The images of this collection are a selection of the activities of IRNA photographers from the election programs and trips of the 14th President of the 14th government Masoud Pezeshkian from registration to the last minutes of election campaigns.