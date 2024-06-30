The Iranian gazelle or Iranian goitered gazelle is a type of deer native to Central Asia and Southwest Asia. It is a species of the family of cattle and the branch of artiodactyls with a light brown body that turns darker towards the belly, with the lower parts of its body being white and its tail being black. This animal lives in the Gobi Desert, Pakistan’s Baluchistan, southeast Turkey, northern Azerbaijan, and parts of Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Motteh National Park and Wildlife Refuge (Isfahan Province) and Bamou National Park of Shiraz are two large habitats of the Iranian gazelle. The males have an enlargement of the neck and throat during the mating season, and for this reason, it is known as the goitered gazelle. The Iranian gazelle is very fast like other gazelles, but unlike the others, it can run without jumping. Historically, the most important natural enemy of this animal has been the cheetah, which now exists only in parts of Iran. Currently, hunting, habitat destruction, and lack of enough food threaten this beautiful species.