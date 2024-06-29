North Power Transmission Line Super Project

The power transmission line of 4 circuits of 230 and 63 kv Noshahr-Royan two-wire bundle became operational on the Eid Ghadir in order to improve the quality of electricity service, increase reliability, improve the level of network stability and eliminate the problem of blocking the production of Noshahr power plant by the efforts of Mazandaran and Golestan regional electricity experts, contractors, consultants and equipment suppliers.This project, with the possibility of transferring 1400 megawatts of power between the center and the west of Mazandaran province, was designated as one of 180 vital projects announced by the 13th government to overcome the peak of annual electricity consumption. The length of the project route from Noshahr 230.63 kV power transmission station to Royan 230.63 kV substation is 42 km and its circuit length is 168 km, with 131 metal mesh towers and the possibility of transmitting 1400 megawatts of power.