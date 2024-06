Massoud Pezeshkian, the candidate for the 14th term of the presidency, was born in September 1954 in Mahabad city of West Azarbaijan province. He was the minister of health in the second government of Mohammad Khatami and in the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th terms of Parliament, he continuously represented Tabriz in the parliament. He was also the first deputy speaker in the 10th parliament.