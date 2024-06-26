Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf" is a candidate for the 14th term of the presidency, born in the month of September 1961 in Torghaba, Mashhad. In 1994, he was elected as the commander of the construction camp of Khatam-ul-Anbiya, and three years after that, in 1997, by the order of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, he was appointed as the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and was appointed as the commander of the police force in 2000. After running in the presidential elections, Qalibaf was elected as the mayor of the capital city in 2005 by the vote of the Islamic Council of Tehran and remained in this position for three consecutive terms for 12 years. As a representative of the people of Tehran, he entered the 11th parliament and assumed this responsibility as the 6th Speaker of the Islamic Council.Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was also elected as a representative of the people of Tehran in the 12th Parliament and was elected as Speaker of the Parliament in the first session of the 12th Parliament with 198 votes.