Wheat Harvest Season in Iran

Harvesting of the first golden ears of wheat starts from late March every year in Iran and continues until the end of September. According to the forecast of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad in the current crop year, 13.5 million tons of wheat will be harvested from the fields of the whole country. Wheat cultivation in Mazandaran province is carried out in 54,950 hectares of agricultural lands and an average of 470,000 tons of wheat and 390,000 tons of flour are consumed annually. More than 21,000 combine harvesters harvest the crop.