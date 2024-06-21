Lady Aita al-Sha'ab

Aita al-Shaab is a residential area in the city of Bent Jubeil in southern Lebanon and the closest point to the border of the occupied territories. With the start of Hezbollah operations in support of Hamas against Israel, this area was evacuated and its residents handed over their houses to the youth of the city. A number of young people remained scattered on the ground and inside some houses to protect the city and join the armed forces in the underground tunnels if needed. Israeli drones constantly monitor the area and target any suspicious activity, resulting in the martyrdom of a large number of fighters.