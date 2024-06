Arak-Shazand mine collapsed in Pol Doab area of ​​Central Province at 10:50, on Sunday morning (June 16, 2024). According to the reports received, 4 people have been imprisoned in this mine. Rescue teams in the form of seven quick reaction teams and six onset teams (detector dogs) have been sent to the region from Central, Qom, Lorestan and Hamedan provinces have been dispatched to search and rescue the missing people.