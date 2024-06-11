The quality of Iran's natural honey is famous in the world, this is due to the special climate and natural conditions of Iran. In the not-so-distant past and before the destructive wave of migration from the village to the city, a large part of the villagers used to breed bees in addition to farming. Today, however, bee breeding in Iran does not have suitable conditions. At the same time, bee breeding is a very profitable profession if scientific principles are followed. In addition to producing honey, the bee has the ability to produce a wide variety of products, including antimicrobial properties and multiple therapeutic uses.