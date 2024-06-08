Blue Nissan

Many villages of Lorestan province are located in the Zagros highlands, the people of these villages who live among these mountains spend some months of the year as nomads in black tents and some cold months of the year in their houses and live in the village. To reach the city, they have to go through winding roads. The access route of many villages is on dirt roads and it is not easy to access these areas, hence the vehicle that is used mostly in these areas is Nissan. In addition to being able to carry passengers, Nissan is also used to carry goods and solves the commuting problems of the villagers in all seasons of the year.Nissan drivers believe that this car is the most valuable vehicle in this area and does not leave anyone on the roads even in the worst weather conditions.