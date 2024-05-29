Lahijan tea

Tea is the most popular hot drink among Iranians. Lahijan’e spring tea is the best Iranian tea in terms of aroma and taste, and its aroma can be smelled from everywhere in this city in the spring season with its unique aromatic greens. Lahijan is regarded as the most important center of Iranian tea cultivation, production and processing, and it has vast tea farms and factories on its surrounding hills. This city has good conditions for the cultivation of this plant due to its fertile lands and extremely humid climate. Green tea leaves are harvested every year in spring, summer and autumn. According to statistics, there are more than 55,000 tea growers in Gilan and Mazandaran provinces who produce a total of 135,000 tons of tea leaves annually. About 30,000 tons of dry tea is extracted from this product.