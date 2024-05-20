Martyr 'Hossein Amirabdollahian'

Hossein Amirabdollahian was the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the 13th government. Hossein Amirabdollahian was martyred along with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Tabriz Friday prayers leader Seyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, East Azarbaijan Governor General Malik Rahmati, and head of the presidential prtection team Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, as well as pilots and flight crew in a helicopter crash due to technical failure on Sunday (May 19) while returning from the Khoda'afrin dam and heading to Tabriz oil refinery.