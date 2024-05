On Tuesday, emergency forces, the army, and residents in the Varzaghan region gathered at the Songun copper mine to receive the remains of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their accompanying entourage who were martyred in a helicopter crash in Varzaghan, East Azerbaijan, northwestern Iran. The President and his entourage were in the region to inaugurate the Qiz Qalasi Dam. The incident occurred late on Sunday, May 19, 2024.