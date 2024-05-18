Rescuing Lake Urmia

The catchment area of ​​Lake Urmia with an area of ​​51,876 square kilometers is one of the 6 main catchment areas of the country, the process of drying up and decreasing its water level started in the late 70s and its height decreased by about 40 cm every year.In the 13th government, with the order of the president, 9 strategies to speed up the rescue of this water area and the continuation of the current process were approved with 23,000 billion Rials and the operation of restoring the lake and supplying water to it was started. This lake is supposed to reach its ecological level in the form of plans of the restoration headquarters. According to the secretary of the national working group to save Urmia lake, with the measures taken and the heavy rains and spring floods, the area of ​​Urmia lake has increased by 560 square kilometers compared to the same period last year, and the water volume of the lake has increased by 600 million cubic meters compared to the same period last year and reached two and a half billion cubic meters.