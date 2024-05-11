All migratory birds rely on water and the related ecosystems in their lifetime. Lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands and coastal lands, plains and even deep deserts are used by birds during long migrations for eating, drinking, building nests and for resting. That comes as water resources on earth are not in decline, posing major risks to the life of many animal species, including migratory birds. The World Migratory Bird Day has been marked on second Saturday of May every year since 2006 to raise public awareness about migratory birds and their presence in natural environments and to encourage more support and protection for the birds in local communities.