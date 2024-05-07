Iran’s elite military force the IRGC held a ceremony on May 7, 2024 in Tehran to commemorate Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and other commanders martyred during an Israeli attack on Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.
Iran’s elite military force the IRGC held a ceremony on May 7, 2024 in Tehran to commemorate Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and other commanders martyred during an Israeli attack on Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.
Your Comment