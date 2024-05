After four years, water returned to the Hirmand River, and in recent days it reached Hamon International Wetland and other water canals. The people of the region watched the water as it poured into Hamon and they went boating. Good rains in the Hirmand catchment basin and the Hamon International Wetland caused flooding in the Hirmand River, the only vital artery of Sistan, and water accumulation in parts of the Hamun-e Sabiri wetland.